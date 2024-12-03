Burdwan University tourism dept explores tie-up with Japanese varsities

The department of tourism of Burdwan University, which is the oldest government institution in eastern India offering MBA in tourism management courses, has been exploring opportunities with possible tie- ups with various foreign varsities for training, placement, joint academic activities and technology development.

In a step towards that direction, professor Mir Abdul Sofique, head of the tourism department of Burdwan University will hold a crucial meeting at Kolkata with Nakagawa Koichi, consul general of Japan in Kolkata on 4 December.

Talking to The Statesman, professor Mir Abdul Sofique has informed that India is a Buddhist tourism hub and every year several thousands of Japanese tourists visit these Buddhist destinations. At this juncture any Indo-Japan collaboration related to tourism will immensely benefit both these two countries.

“There are immensely popular Buddhist destinations like Nalanda, Sarnath, Elora, Elephanta Caves, Sachi in Madhya Pradesh, Rajgir, Bodhgaya in our country. In West Bengal too there are popular destinations like Chandra Ketu Garh in the 24-Parganas, Bera Champa in North 24-Parganas etc and many other lesser-known destinations in our state and also in northeast India which can be further explored.

Many Japanese tourists come to India every year and if we can tap this scope and have a possible tie-up with the reputed universities there then the huge potential in Buddhist tourism in the country can be marketed. Also, new job opportunities can be created with the students passing out from our varsity who can get jobs and will also improve the socio economic scenario of the region further,” he added.

The prospects of tourism education (MBA tourism management course started in 2000) in Burdwan University is immense with the tourism sector contributing about 5 per cent of the country’s total GDP and in the years to come is likely to increase further. The arrivals of foreign tourists in the country have also increased immensely, according to the latest data released by Union minister of tourism and culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

About twenty five years ago, Burdwan University started offering the MBA (tourism management) courses for the first time by a government varsity in eastern India and presently students of Indonesia, Bangladesh and Tanzania, Africa study here. Students from Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also studying here and the department also offers PhD in tourism.

Already the tourism department of Burdwan University has evinced interest for possible tie-ups with United Nations Tourism Organisation (formerly UNWTO), World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) for training, placement, joint academic work and technology development.