Burdwan tries its luck in producing `3L-per-kg mango variety

Burdwan known as Bengal’s rice bowl is set to go for cultivation of Miyazaki variety of world’s costliest mango and the zilla parishad already has allocated land and funds for the purpose. Miazaki was sold at Rs 3 lakh per kg in Birbhum, in June.

Now, to accumulate wealth, the cash strapped East Burdwan zilla parishad is trying its luck in Miyazaki. Usually found in Japan, the rare mango in June this year was found beside a mosque in Dubrajpur, Birbhum, which inspired the East Burdwan horticulture authorities to examine the probability of its yield in East Burdwan.

“Soil type and climate of the two neighborhood districts are similar. So, if a tree could bear the fruits in Birbhum, why not in Burdwan,” opined the horticulture officials, which mostly inspired the East Burdwan zilla parishad.

The East Burdwan zilla parishad that has been inspiring the farmers to go for alternative crop has allocated Rs 1.20cr fund support for cultivation of Miyazaki plants on five land pockets owned by the ZP itself where mango garden will be set up.

The five locations are – land patches adjacent to Dak Bungalows in Memari, Srikhanda, Bankura Morh, in Kalna and at the agricultural farmhouse of state government in Burdwan town. The gardens, as stated by Shyama Prasanna Lohar, Sabhadhipati, ZP, “Will be equipped with solar water pumps and solar illumination.” He added, “The horticulture officials have given a go ahead for this. The yielding of plants will help increase the wealth of ZP, and will generate employment.” The Japanese variety is predominantly grown during the peak harvest season between April and August.