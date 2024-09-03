Burdwan medical students complain of ‘intruder PGT from SSKM’

Burdwan Medical College & Hospital students have been agitating against an ‘intruder’. The medical students have demanded a probe into his frequent involvement in internal affairs of the medical college during a college council meeting here today.

The students continued agitation at BMCH for the fourth consecutive day today. Dr Gouranga Pramanik, leader of the agitators, said, “This fictitious man, Abhik De is a pass-out from the North Bengal Medical College and currently is pursuing his PG in surgery at the SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, but is frequently visible here at BMCH, where he runs a syndicate and appears to be the mentor of a notorious threat culture here, which we want to put an end.”

Dr Pramanik added, “This intruder had forced students to join a protest against Sandip Ghosh’s transfer and had brought out a poster in September, last year. On 11 August, he’d come here and claimed that he’d been to the R G Kar Hospital’s seminar hall on the night of occurrence and repeatedly tried to convince the students that Prof Ghosh actually was ‘innocent’ and he’d ruled out the chances of rape.”

Advertisement

The agitators, in their deputation to Dr Mousumi Banerjee, principal, BMCH, claimed that every student was highly perturbed with Abhik’s ‘unwanted presence and involvement’ at BMCH every now and then. Dr Banerjee, however, said, “I’m holding a meeting with them on the issue.”