Burdwan gets a new residential address

The launch of Burdwan’s unique landmark residential project, Natural Lake City, brings with it a rare mix of essential comforts and indulgent luxuries, setting a new benchmark for living in the city, in presence of more than 3,000 prospective buyers, investors and local personalities.

There was a time when ponds, gardens and birdsong were part of everyday life. Today, they are luxuries. At Natural Lake City, we’re bringing them back—gracefully, thoughtfully and for life.

Strategically located on GT Road, yet nestled away from the bustle, Natural Lake City is redefining urban living in Burdwan. The project offers yet another opportunity for homebuyers to invest in thoughtfully designed 2 & 3 BHK apartments—each blessed with abundant natural light, cross-ventilation, and sweeping views of a serene 1.8-acre landscaped pond, podium gardens or open greens.

Spread over 6.2 acres with 10+ lakh sq ft built-up area, the first 18-storey towers in Burdwan have 800+ spacious, well-planned apartments.

With over 40 years of experience and a proven track record of over 3 million sq ft of successful residential and commercial developments, developers Natural Group is helmed by Mohit Sharma, grandson of founder & chairman Mahesh Sharma & son of Mukesh Sharma, third generation in the business.