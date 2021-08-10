Burdwan civic body releases 1st batch of 2.10 lakh guppy fish

The Burdwan Municipality in the process of bringing down the use of chemical larvicide by at least 50 per cent by the end of the year, has further stressed for the need of biological methods like introducing guppy fish that are known to feed on mosquito larvae and has begun extensive release of guppies for the second consecutive time in one year.

Today, the civic body kicked off the release of 2.10 lakh guppy fishes in a phased manner.

At Lakhipur Math locality within Ward number three of the Municipality area, the officials released the first installment of fish.

Executive officer of the civic body, Amit Guha was present on the occasion and said: “We need to depend more on biological methods and reduce use of chemicals gradually. Today we began the venture from Lakhipur Math and in phases the entire 35 wards will be covered.”

Guppy fishes are released into the high drains, small and big nullahs, ponds in the town including certain chosen stagnant waterlogged areas.