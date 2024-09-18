Bulldozer not symbol of the rule of law: Mayawati

In a sharp reaction on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the bulldozer issue, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has said that the bulldozer is not a symbol of the rule of law and the increasing trend of its use is worrying.

She said that the Central Government should make guidelines on this issue for everyone, which is not happening and that was the reason the apex Court had to intervene in the matter.

In a couple of tweets on Wednesday, she said that despite the bulldozer not being a symbol of the state’s demolition law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of grave concern.

” However, when the general public does not agree with bulldozers and any other matter, the Center should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the entire country, which is not being done,” she said.

The BSP chief said that had the government done something concrete in this regard, the Supreme Court would not have intervened and fulfilled the responsibility of the Central Government. The Central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law, she said.