BU ex-VC appears before CID fund pilferage case

The former vice-chancellor of Burdwan University appeared before the CID today in connection with a fund misappropriation case involving nearly Rs 2 crore from the university’s bank account.

Dr Nimai Chandra Saha, former VC of BU, was summoned by CID officers regarding the suspected illegal liquidation of a fixed deposit worth Rs 1.94 crore from a nationalised bank. Dr Saha arrived at the CID office in Bhangakuthi, Burdwan town, at 10.33 a.m. in an e-rickshaw, accompanied by his legal counsel.

During the investigation, the bank claimed that three fixed deposits had been liquidated based on advice notes and signatures attributed to relevant BU officials. BU lodged an FIR at Burdwan Police Station after discovering the funds had been withdrawn. It was later revealed that the funds had been transferred to a contractor’s account using counterfeit note sheets and forged signatures of university officials.

