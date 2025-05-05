BSF seizes gold valued at Rs 1.56 crore along Indo-B’desh border, one held

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday that they have seized 12 gold biscuits weighing 1.662 kg from the Nadia district of West Bengal, and arrested an Indian smuggler at Tarali in the North 24-Parganas district with 10.83 kg silver ornaments.

N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said that the jawans of the 32 Bn BSF, posted at Border Outpost Banpur, received reliable intelligence input regarding an attempt to smuggle gold from Bangladesh through the Banpur village area.

“Acting on this information, a plan was made and an ambush laid near the border fence. The jawans saw three suspected smugglers emerge from a trench near the Indian side of the fence and move towards Bangladesh. While another smuggler was spotted throwing some packets towards them across the fence,” he said.

DIG Pandey said that the troops moved in as soon as the smugglers attempted to collect the packets, adding that the smugglers realised the presence of the troops and fled towards the Phulbari (Banpur) village.

“To prevent collateral damage in the densely populated area, the troops did not use their weapons and gave chase. However, the three managed to give the jawans the slip,” he claimed.

DIG Pandey said that a search of the area led to the recovery of 12 gold biscuits wrapped in three plastic packets.

“The total weight of the gold was 1,662 grams, and the estimated value is Rs 1,56,06,180,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added that troops of 143 Bn BSF, posted at the Border Outpost Tarali, caught an Indian smuggler with 10.83 kg of silver ornaments.

“The man was attempting to smuggle the ornaments across the Nityanandkati check post inside the fuel tank of his motorcycle. The seized gold biscuits and silver ornaments have been handed over to the concerned agency, and a complaint has been lodged with the police against the smugglers,” he said.

DIG Pandey praised the jawans and urged border residents to provide any information related to gold and silver smuggling to the BSF’s Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or send a voice or text message through WhatsApp to 9903472227.

“Informants would be sufficiently rewarded and their identities kept confidential,” he said.