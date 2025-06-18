BSF nabs 5 B’deshi nationals along border

BSF troops under the Raiganj Sector of the North Bengal Frontier apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals—Mohenur Islam, Moriyam Khatun, and Bappi Roy—on Monday while they were attempting to cross the international border illegally from Bangladesh into India. During the search, the BSF recovered four mobile phones, two headphones, one earring, one necklace, two finger rings, one bracelet, nine Bangladeshi Taka, and one fake Indian Aadhaar card from their possession. The apprehended individuals were later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting as a goodwill gesture.

In a separate incident, on the same day around 2:55 p.m, alert BSF troops under the Raiganj Sector apprehended two more Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Minhazul Islam and Tanim Ahmed Sourav of Naogaon, Bangladesh. They had inadvertently crossed the international border and reached near the fence. Both were also handed over to the BGB through a flag meeting as a goodwill gesture.

Advertisement

Advertisement