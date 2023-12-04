BSF celebrates 59th Raising day in Siliguri

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 59th Raising day at North Bengal Frontier headquarters in Siliguri. As the part of the celebrations, various programmes were organized. Inspector General of BSF, North Bengal Frontier, Soorya Kant Sharma, inaugurated the programme and graced the occasion by cutting the cake. Inspector General conveyed his greetings to all ranks and their family members on the eve of BSF Raising Day.

During the programme, BSF Retirees and Veterans of nearby area were also invited and they interacted with the Inspector General Mr Sharma today. IG Mr Sharma praised the brave troops of BSF for effectively guarding IndoBangladesh borders. BSF is India’s first line of defence.

It was raised in accordance with an act of the parliament on 1st December 1965. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in the commitment to protect the nation and assist the citizens during natural calamities, officials said. A cultural programme was organized and Jazz Band & Brass Band also displayed at Dronacharya Stadium, Kadamtala Campus. All the Officers, Sub-Ordinate Officers and Jawans of BSF Campus Kadamtala actively participated in the programme.

