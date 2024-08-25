Brother kills another over land dispute

One man was killed after being attacked by his brother following an altercation between the two.

Two brothers, Rajendra Bhagat and Sikandar Bhagat, residents of Mogra in Bansberia, quite often used to get into altercations over land disputes. Many times locals intervened to resolve their differences but all in vain. Today too, the brothers were involved in an altercation which took an ugly turn. The elder brother Sikandar, in fit of rage attacked his younger brother Rajendra with a sharp cutter and inflicted serious injuries on the neck and face. The profusely bleeding victim cried for help.

Locals rushed the victim to a local nursing home but the police rushed the critically injured victim to the Chinsurah hospital in an ambulance. The attending doctors declared him brought-dead. The police soon traced the absconding elder brother and arrested him.

