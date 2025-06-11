Brother says evidence points to Sonam’s role in husband’s murder

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother, Govind, reached the house of her murdered husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday, and touched the feet of Raja’s wailing mother and hugged while crying his heart out.

During his 20-minute stay at the house of late Raja in Indore, Govind profusely apologised to his family members for the tragic end of their son and consoled her mother. He said if Sonam is guilty, she should get death penalty.

Govind told some media persons that he strongly feels that the evidence so far points to his sister’s involvement in the murder of Raja. He stated that Raja was very dear to him and that he will ensure justice to his family.

Raja’s inconsolable mother reiterated her demand for the death penalty for all those involved in the killing of her son.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed deep anguish over the entire incident. Calling the incident shocking, he said it has a lot of lessons to learn. Relationships like marriage should be undertaken with a lot of care.

He said he was feeling very sad and hurt by the episode.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, both from Indore, got married on 11 May and reached Shillong in Meghalaya on 20 May for their honeymoon. However, both of them went missing on 23 May.

Later on 2 June, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area. Following the recovery of the body, the Meghalaya Police registered a case of murder and launched investigations in the case.

In the wee hours of 9 June, Sonam was located at a dhaba at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. She was initially detained, but subsequently arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind in the murder case.

Later, four more accused, including three suspected hired killers, were arrested from Indore and Bina in Madhya Pradesh, while another suspect was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya Police took all the four men on a transit remand from a Court at Indore and reached Shillong from Indore late night on Tuesday.