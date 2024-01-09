Logo

# Bengal

British deputy high commissioner visits ADDA

The British deputy high commissioner, East and northeast at Kolkata, Dr Andrew Fleming visited the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) and held a meeting with CEO Dr Akanksha Bhaskar.

BISWABRATA GOSWAMI | Kolkata | January 9, 2024 9:43 am

British deputy high commissioner visits ADDA (photo:SNS)

The British deputy high commissioner, East and northeast at Kolkata, Dr Andrew Fleming visited the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) and held a meeting with CEO Dr Akanksha Bhaskar. It was a pleasure to meet the CEO of ADDA and her team, he said. “ADDA has shared in its presentation that 7 million people live in this area of many established industrial business parks, an exciting emerging ecosystem in healthcare and high growth in real estate projects. Much to follow up,” added Dr Fleming.

The British deputy high commissioner has travelled to Durgapur to inaugurate a new Pandrol Rahee factory. This joint venture with British investment will create 150 new high-quality jobs in Bengal with scope for further expansions supplying components for high speed rail and Metro in India, he added.

