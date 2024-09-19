Brijendra Pratap Singh new CMD of Nalco

Brijendra Pratap Singh, director in-charge of Iisco Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Durgapur of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been selected as the chairman cum managing director of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

During his tenure as director in charge of Iisco Steel Plant and Durgapur Steel Plant massive modernization projects were planned.

Initial work of land leveling and boundary wall constructions and removal of encroachments have also started.

During his tenure Iisco Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur has also registered record steel productions.

He will take charge after vigilance clearances. Nalco is a Schedule ‘A’, central public sector undertaking.

The new and upcoming plant will be automatic and green and about 13,000 to 15,000 construction workers are expected to work during the massive construction period, thus changing the socio economic scenario of this industrial region.