Breast feeding awareness camp held

Rotary Club Of Siliguri Uttorayon, Believers, along with the Arogyam Healthcare and Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics spread awareness on breastfeeding amid a programme at the Primary Health Centre at Bagdogra near Siliguri last Sunday.

According to office bearers of the club, the event was well planned, which included an informative session led by Dr Smita Halder. “She emphasised on how important it is for lactating mothers to feed their children.

She said that breastfeeding not only saves the children from infection and develops their immunity, but also improves the bonding between the mother and the baby,” a club office bearer said.

The clubs also distributed healthy food cereal packets, protein power packets and tetra pack fruit juice to all lactating mothers, patients and health workers.

“The Project Chairpersons were Rtn Dr Kajal Kumari from Medics and IPP Rtn Kiran Kayan and Suman Maheswari from Believers. President Rtn Monica Prasad, Vice president Rtn Anju Sarda and secretary Rtn Sunita Bislania were present from Believers to make the programme successful,” the office bearer added.