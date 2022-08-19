Brave Gorkhas don’t fear death: Defence Minister

Paying tributes to Territorial Army men who died in a massive landslide at the construction site of the Railways in Manipur recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that Gorkhas were brave people and that they did not fear death. Quoting former Army Chief Sam Manekshaw, Mr Singh said: “If someone says I am not afraid of death, he is either lying or he is a Gorkha.” Minister Singh was attending an event organised by the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps at the Bengdubi Army Station near Siliguri, where he felicitated 19 ‘Veer Naris,’ who lost their husbands in the Tupul landslide tragedy.

Mr Singh applauded the bravery and recalled the supreme sacrifice of the valiant soldiers of the 107 Inf Bn (TA) 11 GR. One company of soldiers was deployed near the Tupul Railway Station in Manipur for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. A massive landslide struck the Company Operating Base (COB) on the intervening night of 29/30 June. A total of 61 lives were lost within a couple of seconds, and that included 30 army men, including officers.

During interaction with the ‘Veer Naris’, Mr Singh said that the nation shared the grief of the family of the deceased soldiers, while he also assured that the government would ensure their financial stability. He also handed over cheques of Rs 7 lakh each to the family of the 19 soldiers- -18 from the Hills, and one from Jalpaiguri, who lost their lives in the landslide. While empathising with the ‘Veer Naris’, Mr Singh said that the sacrifice made by the soldiers can never be repaid and that the country will always be indebted to them.

The deceased included Umesh Lama, Sajit Subba, Sita Ram Rai, Milan Tamang, Diwankar Thapa, Benjamin Rai, Marcus Gurung, Sankar Chhetri, Bishal Chhetri, Ladup Tamang, Bhupen Rai, Bedhyan Rai, Sanjoy Oraon, Bikram Sarki, Umesh Limbu, Chhedup Lama, Deepkar Pradhan, Tshering Lepcha and Chandan Gurung. Speaking to reporters later, Mr Singh said: “The value of a life cannot be compensated by money.” According to the Defence Minister, the bereaved family members will be given Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.52 crore each. “During interaction, I asked the family members to contact me if need be, so that I can do anything to help them,” Mr Singh added.

“In reply, family members, including widows, daughters and other members of the deceased, conveyed their gratitude and appreciated the initiatives taken by the government and the Indian Army. The bereaved family members also said that this initiative would motivate the youth to join the Armed Forces,” the Army said. “I had decided to come here to meet the bereaved family members immediately after the incident. But I could not, but Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has done well that time, and I have finally come here to meet them,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh was accompanied by MP Raju Bista, MLAs, Senior Army Officers, Gen Manoj Pande, AVSM, PVSM, VSM, ADDC, COAS, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, GOC, 33 Corps, and Maj Gen Satinder Singh, SM, GOC, 111 Sub Area. “The event was a true reflection of an important tenet of age old tradition and culture of Indian Army to respect its martyrs and families,” a senior.