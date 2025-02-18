Brahmastra veterans meet at Panagarh military station

Under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, Brahmastra Corps organised the Brahmastra Veterans Meet on Sunday at Panagarh Military Station.

Over 4,500 veterans and veer naris from Birbhum, Burdwan (East), Burdwan (West), Bankura, and Purulia districts participated in the event.

This grand gathering was conducted in close coordination and collaboration with the state administration and respective district Sainik Boards. The primary objective of this meet was to establish a connection with veterans, ensuring they benefit from various welfare schemes and providing a platform to address their concerns.

The event was presided over by Lt Gen YS Ahlawat, GOC, Brahmastra Corps, who also honoured distinguished veterans and veer naris.

Records Office Counter was set up to resolve long-pending pension discrepancies. Additionally, various army and state welfare organisations such as Army Welfare Placement Organization, Army Recruitment Office, Army Welfare Housing Organization, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and various State Military Welfare Agencies had established information and assistance desks where Veterans could register and seek redressal for their issues.

All the attending veterans and veer naris highly appreciated this initiative and expressed their desire for similar gatherings in the future.