Brace for triple traffic blocks in Sealdah division on Sunday

Train commuters will face triple traffic blocks in Sealdah division this Sunday. Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway has decided to cancel local EMUs in some routes and regulate trains in few others tomorrow. The train cancellations and regulations come following an infrastructural upgrade works at three places under the division. The first traffic block will be at Gobardanga station, where upgrade work is to be done to enable the existing permanent speed removal.

For this, the divisional railway has imposed a traffic block from 10.45 p.m. to 5.45 a.m. in the down line and from 10.45 p.m. to 8.45 a.m. in the up line tonight. Another traffic block announced by Sealdah division is to be taken near LC gate number 112/ E both in up and down lines of Krishnanagar and Lalgola for placement of 10 RCC boxes weighing 62 tonnes each in one row and nine of different weights in the other. The division has decided to suspend traffic for six hours and 30 minutes in this section following the work. As learnt, the block is to begin at 10.15 a.m. and continue till 4.45 p.m. tomorrow. During the period, the divisional railway is to carry out the placement of RCC boxes across tracks with the help of road cranes.

Advertisement

The third block, according to the divisional railway office sources, has been decided between Halisahar and Naihati stations. During the block lasting for seven hours, work on conversion of points is to be carried out.

Advertisement

According to the Sealdah division, following the extensive infrastructural development works, the authorities have decided to cancel local EMUs between Barasat and Bangao, Sealdah and Gede, Sealdah and Ranaghat, Krishnanagar and Lalgola, Sealdah and Habra Sealdah and Shantipur among others. Apart from this, several local EMUs are to be short originated or short terminated at Habra station as a part of various train regulations.