Bomb attack on Arjun’s home: NIA court asks police to submit case diary

A special NIA court on Wednesday directed the Barrackpore police commissionerate to submit the case diary on the September 8 bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on a prayer by the agency, which is conducting a probe into the matter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a copy of the FIR it registered in the case before the chief judge of city sessions court and in-charge of the special NIA court, Partha Sarathi Sen.

The agency’s lawyer, Shyamal Ghosh, said that the judge has directed the Barrackpore police to submit the case diary in three days and produce the accused arrested in connection with the incident before the court on September 21, when the matter will be taken up again for hearing.

The NIA has been told to present a report on the incident and related issues during the next hearing. Bombs exploded outside his Bhatpara house twice this month.

The Union government has upgraded to ‘Z’ category the armed security cover of BJP MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh in the wake of recent incidents of hurling bombs at his house, officials said on Wednesday.

The central security cover of Singh has been upgraded from the existing ‘Y+’ to ‘Z’, officials said. The task is being rendered by armed commandos of the CISF