Body recovered from coal mine

Andal police have recovered the body of an unidentified person from Jambadh open cast coal mine in Banbahal area last night. The unidentified body has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

CCTV footage from the site has revealed that the youth has been walking through the dozer workshop section of the open cast coal mine.

Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (East) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) Banbahal police outpost, under Andal police station has started investigation. So far, the body has not yet been identified and the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

The post-mortem was conducted today at Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital.