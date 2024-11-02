Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Body recovered from coal mine

Andal police have recovered the body of an unidentified person from Jambadh open cast coal mine in Banbahal area last night. The unidentified body has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | November 2, 2024 8:46 pm

Body recovered from coal mine

Representative Image (ANI)

Andal police have recovered the body of an unidentified person from Jambadh open cast coal mine in Banbahal area last night. The unidentified body has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

CCTV footage from the site has revealed that the youth has been walking through the dozer workshop section of the open cast coal mine.

Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (East) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) Banbahal police outpost, under Andal police station has started investigation. So far, the body has not yet been identified and the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Advertisement

The post-mortem was conducted today at Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CIL mine awarded by central agency

A coal mine of the Eastern Coalfields Limited of Coal India, operating 200 metres below the surface, has topped the country in question of safer mining and has been awarded by the Director General of Mines Safety.