Body found near police kiosk at Shyambazar

Body of an unidentified individual was discovered early this morning near the main gate of AV School in Shyambazar. The place where the body was found is near a police kiosk. The victim, a male, in his forties had severe injuries on his head, likely by a heavy object. The face had been deliberately covered with bricks and there were visible signs of assault on the body.

The incident came to light when a local pump attendant, on his usual rounds, noticed the body. He reported the discovery to an on-duty traffic police officer at a nearby kiosk. The police sent the body to RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Doctors confirmed the victim’s injuries to the back of the head, which probably caused the death. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim might have been involved in culinary work, as cooking utensils were found near the body. Shyampur police station is investigating the case.

As of now, investigators have been unable to establish the identity of the deceased, raising questions about the motive behind the assault. The discovery of the body near a prominent school has created a sense of unease in the area, prompting locals to demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

Advertisement