Body found in pond: Family alleges gang-rape

A conversation on Facebook led to plans for a meeting with her boyfriend, which turned fatal. The young woman’s body was recovered from a pond. Her family has accused her boyfriend of gang-rapeg and murdering her. The entire incident has caused a stir in the Baruipur area. The young woman was a resident of the Narendrapur police station area, while the accused, Ajay, is from Madanpur in Baruipur.

According to police sources, the young woman had an acquaintance’s house in the Madanpur area. Two days ago, she went there to meet Ajay, who had called her to meet him. She became a victim of gang-rape when she went to meet her boyfriend, whom she had met on Facebook. Local sources revealed that around 8 pm last Friday, Ajay called her over the phone. Since then, she had been missing.

After extensive searching, when she could not be found, her family filed a diary with the police. After being missing for two days, her body was finally recovered from a pond in the area. The victim’s family alleged that Ajay, along with his friends, raped and murdered her. Based on this complaint, the police have started an investigation and have arrested Ajay and another individual. In the area, the main accused, Ajay, had previously faced accusations of harassing women. The police suspect that Ajay had planned everything beforehand on the day of the incident.

