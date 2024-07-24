Body found in gunny bag

An unidentified body of a woman, packed in a gunny bag, was recovered from a canal at Shantinagar at Regent Park today causing considerable commotion in the area.

Police sources said the body of the woman in the age group of 25-30 years had been recovered from a canal in the Regent Park area. Disaster response team of Kolkata Police, along with cops from Regent Park police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Police are trying to ascertain whether anybody had been missing in the last four-five days in the area and trying to fix the puzzle on whether the body had been dumped in the canal allegedly after killing her somewhere else.

