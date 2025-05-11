Blue Line reduced services on Buddha Purnima

Kanpur, Agra Metro first corridors to be completed by December
Work on Kanpur and Agra Metro rail projects is progressing rapidly and Corridor-1 in both the cities is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.
The city Metro has decided to run a reduced number of services on Buddha Purnima in the Blue Line. On 12 May, the carrier is to operate 236 services, instead of 262 services as it is a holiday.
On that day, special night Metro services in Blue Line are to be available from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 10.40 p.m. as usual on that day.
The timing of the first and last services have been kept unchanged while normal services would be run in Green Line-1, Green Line-2, Purple Line and Orange Line on that day.
