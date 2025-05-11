Blue Line reduced services on Buddha Purnima

The city Metro has decided to run a reduced number of services on Buddha Purnima in the Blue Line. On 12 May, the carrier is to operate 236 services, instead of 262 services as it is a holiday.

On that day, special night Metro services in Blue Line are to be available from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 10.40 p.m. as usual on that day.

Advertisement

The timing of the first and last services have been kept unchanged while normal services would be run in Green Line-1, Green Line-2, Purple Line and Orange Line on that day.

Advertisement