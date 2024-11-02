BJP’s outreach move ahead of Madarihat bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a ‘public outreach’ campaign in the Madarihat Assembly segment, as it seeks to retain the seat in an upcoming by-election.

Under the leadership of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, BJP leaders have scheduled two political events in Madarihat and Uttar Gayerkata tomorrow, where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will address local residents.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed confidence in the BJP’s support in the region. “The people of Madarihat have consistently voted for the BJP, opposing the Trinamul Congress (TMC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced numerous welfare schemes, yet the people here have been deprived of their benefits due to TMC’s governance. Despite the overwhelming support for BJP in 2021, the region has lagged behind under TMC’s rule and its culture of corruption,” Mr Bista said.

He further added, “I am confident that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal in 2026. The party’s central leadership is determined to unseat the TMC. This by-election in Madarihat marks the beginning of our journey towards victory in West Bengal.” He emphasised the BJP’s goal to “rescue Bengal from TMC’s corrupt practices and uplift the tea garden communities.”

Notably, Mr Bista also remarked on the entry of an independent candidate from the Gorkha community in the by-election, calling it an unfortunate division. “As an MP from Darjeeling, I serve as the ‘chowkidar’ of the Gorkha people in north Bengal. I have fought for Gorkha representation and secured a BJP ticket for a Gorkha leader in the Kalchini Assembly segment. After Independence, this was the first time a Gorkha candidate won from Kalchini,” Mr Bista noted.

The BJP’s campaign signals an intensified effort to consolidate support as it sets its sights on the 2026 state elections.

A few days ago, the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Madarihat by-election, outlining its vision and promises for the region. The manifesto focuses on development and welfare initiatives, particularly aimed at addressing the needs of the tea garden communities, improving local infrastructure, and tackling corruption.