The BJP-called 12-hour general strike in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district was near total today. Police arrested 22 BJP activists who had been picketing at different places of the town.

BJP members later held a demonstration in front of the Kaliyaganj police station, demanding unconditional release of their members. The BJP had called the strike to press for its demand for arrest of criminals who allegedly raped and killed a 22-year-old housewife at Nasirpur in Kaliyaganj on 4 November.

She was allegedly hanged after she was murdered. All vehicles stayed off the roads since early morning today, while business establishments and shops, including tea stalls, remained closed. Although all state government offices were open, attendance and service seekers were thin there.

“Those who raped and killed the housewife have links with Trinamul Congress leaders. As such, instead of arresting them, police are harassing relatives of the deceased. This is why we called for the 12-hour general strike in Kaliyaganj, against this partiality of the police. The strike was completely successful. If police still fail to arrest the accused, we will start another stern agitation in Kaliyaganj,” the President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Biswajit Lahiri, said.

A top police officer at the Kaliyaganj Police Station said 22 BJP members had been arrested for forcing people to close their shops.