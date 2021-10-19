BJP youth leader shot in N Dinajpur

Unidentified persons shot dead the Vice President of the North Dinajpur unit of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP in Rajgram village under the Itahar police station in North Dinajpur district last night.

BJP leaders were quick to blame “Trinamul Congress-backed goons” for the murder of Mithun Ghosh, 35, a charge denied by the TMC. Police said they have arrested one Santosh Mahanta in connection with the incident, even as the saffron brigade in the district called for an eight-hour general strike in North Dinajpur from 6 am tomorrow.

“Two miscreants reached near the house of Mithun Ghosh at around 10 pm last night and called him. As Mithun came out of his house at their call, they shot him and fled. Relatives and local people took him to the Raigatnj Medical College and Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead,” a source said.

According to the Secretary of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Pradip Sarkar, TMC-backed miscreants had a hand in the killing. “We have demanded that the police arrest the criminals soon. Otherwise, we will launch a big movement,” Mr Sarkar said. The TMC MLA of Itahar, Musarasf Hossain, on the other hand, said that his party had no connection whatsoever with the crime.

“Police have already come to know that the deceased had a link with the killers,” he said. The Superintendent of Police of North Dinajpur, Md Sana Akhtar, said that while on the way to the hospital, the victim told his relative that he had identified the two assailants as Sukumar Ghosh and Santosh Mahanta.

“We have arrested Santosh Mahanta and are investigating the motive for the crime. We have not come across any political link with the incident yet,” he said