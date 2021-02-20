BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested on Friday in Kolkata with drugs, shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan while the police was taking her away.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed from south Kolkata’s upscale New Alipore area. Their personal bodyguard was also detained.

The police alleged that they were carrying cocaine worth lakhs of rupees. According to the police, around 100 gm of cocaine “worth a few lakh of rupees” was found in her handbag, and other parts of the car, PTI reported.

ABP Ananda showed Goswami as saying she was being deliberately apprehended by the police. “Amake fasano hocche [I’m being framed],” she said to the press, before shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as the police whisked her away.

Even though Bengal BJP has not given any official statement about the incident, party spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya has kept open the angle of a conspiracy.

“I do not know whether this is planted. The model code of conduct is yet to come into effect and the police is still under the state government. So, anything can be possible,” Bhattacharya said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed the saffron party and said it was a shame that even women from its fold were found involved in such illegal acts.

“Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. They cannot cry conspiracy every time,” Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

“She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers,” a police official said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surrounded Goswami”s car and arrested her, he said.

“An investigation into the matter is underway. We are trying to find out whether she is involved in any drug racket,” he said.