BJP worker killed in Nadia; post-poll violence alleged

A BJP worker was brutally murdered in Chandpur, within Kaliganj police station limits in post-poll violence in Nadia. The victim, identified as Hafijul Sheikh (35), was allegedly attacked by a group of 10-12 men on motorbikes while playing carrom on Saturday night. According to police sources, the assailants first shot Sheikh multiple times and then hacked him to death. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the crime. The incident has sparked tension in the area, with local residents protesting for over two hours and preventing police from removing the body.

Eventually, the body was sent for a postmortem examination. The BJP’s North Nadia district unit president, Arjun Biswas, accused the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the murder. “Hafijur joined BJP after the last panchayat polls and actively campaigned for our candidate in the recent parliamentary elections. He had been receiving threats from TMC workers and a section of the police, warning him of retaliation after the Lok Sabha polls. This is clearly a political murder,” Mr Biswas stated. Soon after the murder, Mr Biswas rushed to the spot last night and monitored the situation.

Today Mr Biswas accompanied by Mrs Amrita Roy, the BJP candidate for Krishnagar Lok Sabha seat met the family members of the deceased and they demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Rukbanur Rahman, a district TMC leader, dismissed the allegations, attributing the murder to a family feud and denying any involvement of the TMC. Rahman insisted that the party had no role in the incident. Family members of the deceased have called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack. Police have indicated that the murder might not be politically motivated.

Advertisement

A senior police officer revealed that both Sheikh and one of the assailants had criminal records, including past jail terms over a dacoity case and involvement in a NDPS case. Preliminary investigations suggest that a land dispute between Sheikh and one of the attackers could have led to the fatal confrontation. “We have arrested Nashim Mandal, who is suspected to be involved in the attack,” the police officer confirmed. Further investigations are underway to uncover the complete circumstances surrounding the murder.