Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today alleged that the BJP had tried to stifle her election campaigns by keeping her indoors, which apparently resulted in her injuries.

Addressing a rally in Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district, Banerjee alleged that earlier she was attacked brutally by CPI-M during the Left Front regime and now BJP was trying to emulate them.

“They (BJP) wanted to keep me indoors so that I cannot go out during the elections. They have injured my leg. They cannot throttle my voice, we will defeat BJP,” the Trinamul supremo said as she sat confined to a wheelchair with one of her legs cast in plaster.

Claiming that her government has done many development works in the entire Junglemahal area, Banerjee squarely blamed the BJP for doing nothing in the area while it has an MP elected from Jhargram Lok Sabha seat.

“BJP lied during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. They did nothing in these two years. They have done a big zero. So give them a big zero. It is you who would be playing from 27 March. Hit the ball and send them out of the field,” the chief minister said, using Cricket analogies.

In her tirade, she termed BJP as the biggest factory of Dushasan.

“There is Dushasan-raj going on in the country. BJP is the biggest factory of Dushasans. They have destroyed the country,” she said.

She said BJP will be defeated in Bengal and the entire country is looking up to Bengal. “You don’t give a single vote to the BJP,” she said urging the people to vote for TMC. “Every vote you cast for our candidates will be for me,” she said.

The CM skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting on Covid-19 and lashed out at Modi accusing him of making false promises of free vaccines during the Bihar Assembly polls.

“Narendra Modi promised to vaccinate people of Bihar after coming to power, during elections. But did they provide vaccines? No, they did not, they lied,” she alleged.

“I told them to give the Covid vaccine to the common people. It is not in our hand. It can’t be done without Centre’s permission. I told them I am ready to pay. I want to give vaccines free of cost to every citizen. Modi is not giving. Again Covid-19 cases are rising,” she added.