BJP state president in Delhi to invite PM Modi for Gita reading session

Ahead of the parliamentary election, the state president of the BJP and MP Sukanta Majumder left for New Delhi on Friday morning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a religious congregation for a Bhagavad Gita reading session. Accompanying him is a delegation of saints. They plan to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi today.

Gita path is being organized in Bengali with a chorus of voices of lakhs of people at Brigade Parade Ground. The BJP state president going to Delhi to meet the PM is considered a political motivation ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, the BJP MP from Balurghat said, “An organization has been formed from various monasteries and temples. They have undertaken an initiative for chanting shlokas through a lakh voices in unison. I am going to Delhi today to meet the Prime Minister.” The state president of the BJP further informed,

Advertisement

“On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, a chanting event with a lakh voices is also being organized in Kolkata on 24 December. On that day, I am inviting the Prime Minister to come to Kolkata and be present.” BJP’s state president also mentioned that the upcoming year will see the Lok Sabha elections.

]

Before that, the BJP in Bengal has not shown any reluctance in public outreach. Recently, they have been making efforts to connect with people, even reaching out to several religious programmes.