BJP questions HIDCO’s role in distributing Digha temple prasad

A political row has erupted in West Bengal over the state-run Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) allegedly spending Rs 42 cr to distribute traditional sweets ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival. The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Trinamul Congress-led government of misusing public funds by directing HIDCO — a government infrastructure agency — to bear the cost of distributing gaja and pera, sweets traditionally offered as prasad during the Jagannath festival.

Jagannath Chattopadhyay, BJP’s state general secretary, questioned HIDCO’s involvement in the religious programme. “HIDCO is meant to be a promoter and developer of state housing and infrastructure. How can it take on the responsibility of preparing and distributing prasad?” he said. The controversy surrounds the newly built Jagannath temple near the beach resort town of Digha, constructed by HIDCO on nearly 20 acres of land handed over by the state government. The temple is administered by a 27-member committee headed by the state’s chief secretary and was formed on the directive of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.BJP’ s Chattopadhyay alleged that despite the religious nature of the event, the state has used administrative routes to divert funds from various departments to HIDCO for the sweet distribution campaign. “This is an unethical use of taxpayers’ money,” he said, claiming that Rs 32 cr has already been disbursed to district magistrates and municipal officials, with an additional Rs 10 cr expected to be spent before the festival.

Advertisement

The BJP leader further warned of legal action. “If HIDCO does not provide a satisfactory explanation as to why it is bearing the cost, we will take the matter to court,” he added. “At a time when the government is struggling to pay dearness allowance (DA) to employees and has suspended Group C and D allowances, it has no justification for spending millions on gaja and pera.” Attempts by local media to contact HIDCO Chairman and State Minister Firhad Hakim were unsuccessful. HIDCO vice-chairman H K Dwivedi remained unreachable. An HIDCO official said: “We are not in a position to comment on this issue without reviewing the details.” In response, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh dismissed the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated. “This is purely an administrative matter. The BJP should focus on what happened during the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, where many were displaced,” he said.

Advertisement