BJP MP stable but not yet out of danger

A BJP MP and former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Abhijit Ganguly’s condition is still critical and he requires prolonged treatment for another two weeks at the hospital, informed sources at the hospital.

Justice Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital on Saturday night with acute pancreatitis showing symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting.

Advertisement

He is undergoing treatment in a critical care unit (CCU) with support system therapy like IV fluid and ryles tube used for clean fluid feeding.

Advertisement

A team of doctors Puspita Mondal, critical care specialist, Debashis Sardar, gastroenterologist, Prof (Dr) Saroj Mandal, cardiologist, Sumantra Roy, gastro surgeon and Jayanta Chakraborty, endocrinologist, is monitoring his condition since he was brought to the hospital.

He has undergone several investigations like echocardiogram, CT scan of whole abdomen and pathological tests. Besides pancreatitis, he has also developed a moderate cardiac problem, a member of the team said on Monday requesting anonymity.