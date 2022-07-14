BJP MP Locket alleges non-cooperation in disbursing MPLADS money

Hooghly MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee while handing over an ambulance to Netaji Bayam Samity club in Polba today, again highlighted that the TMC speaks of progress and development yet they leave no stone unturned to put every kind of obstacle in her initiative to serve the people of my constituency.

She said, “In April, I met the district magistrate to draw the attention towards the withheld 3 crore worth MPLADS work, even after the work order had been passed and the funds ready. Yet the work on the ground is facing unnecessary obstacles as I am from the BJP. Two years ago, I submitted all the reverent papers for 12 ambulances but till date only three ambulances have been provided. Moreover, the clubs which have been handed over the ambulances are becoming a target of the district TMC local leaders and workers, the clubs are coming under attack, the club members are being humiliated. The people of Hooghly Lok Sabha area are being deprived of the benefits and services provided through the MPLADS fund.”