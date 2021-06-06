Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar on Saturday said that his party will organise a bigger movement demanding exemplary punishment to accused TMC MLA of Uluberia Dr Nirmal Majhi in an alleged scam of missing 26 vials of Tocilizumab from the Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

Majumdar said that the incident of live-saving injections being stolen during the severe pandemic crisis proved how “callously” the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds th health portfolio, is dealing with the Covid19 crisis.

“The BJP has pointed out that chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government only knows to earn through cut money and syndicate network. This government is anti-people and did not value human life. So there were huge number of deaths in the state following coronavirus spread. Still no punitive action was taken against the doctor involved in the scam neither the TMC MLA doctor, who has been accused in this theft, was asked to explain his role in this crime,” said Majumdar.

Around 26 vials of Tocilizumab were stolen through some fake prescription from Medical College and Hospital. In a cell phone conversation that went viral, a female doctor is asking a nurse to give her 26 vials of the injection through some forged prescription.

In the same conversation the doctor assured the nurse that she need not worry as the doctor is doing this under the instruction of the Majhi. Majumdar said there is a racket between a section of doctors and nurses, endangering the lives of the Covid19 patients in the hospital.

“We are apprehending not only Tocilizumab were stolen. A thorough probe would open the Pandora’s Box. Under the political influence, evil racket in the Medical College did several illegal acts, those must be thoroughly probed,” he said. The state government however has constituted two committees to probe the incident.

A seven-member probe committee and another threemember committee were formed to probe the incident. However the state BJP is apprehending these committees were made to guard the accused and divert the attention from the crime.

“It must be explained by the government whether superintended of the Medical College and Hospital lodged an FIR against the accused doctor and TMC MLA. Other questions are whether the accused doctor was showcaused or suspended? It has not been known whether the accused doctor is being allowed to write prescription. In all cases the answer is no. So we don’t believe the committees will conduct a real real probe,” said another BJP leader.