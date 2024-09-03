BJP MLA writes to irrigation minister on river erosion

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Naxalbari Matigara, Anandamay Barman, has formally requested the state irrigation and waterways minister, Manas Bhunia, to initiate anti-erosion measures for riverbank protection and construct embankments to prevent flooding in his constituency.

The plea comes in response to growing concerns among local residents about the potential threats posed by rising water levels during the Monsoon Season of the Assembly.

After conducting a thorough visit to several affected areas and studying the behaviour and meandering patterns of various rivers and streams, MLA Barman penned a letter to minister Bhunia, highlighting the precarious situation.

The rivers and streams of concern include Balason, Rakti Khola, Panchanadi, Khemchi, Bataria, Chamta, and Rohini, which have been prone to causing damage to nearby communities.

Responding to the demands of residents from the affected villages, Mr Barman emphasised that some habitations are at risk of being washed away when water levels rise and subsequently recede during heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

The urgency of the situation has led the MLA to press for immediate action to safeguard these vulnerable communities.

To strengthen his appeal, MLA Barman has enclosed several petitions from local residents, who have been advocating for flood and bank protection works in the most vulnerable areas. The identified locations include Baniakhari, Tripaljote, Mahakal Samshan Ghat, Gowaljote on the Balason river; Bandrijote on the Panchanai river; Fulbari Busty on the Rakti river; Pathar Colony on the Chamta river; Jali Busty (Khaprail) at the confluence of the Rakti and Rohini rivers, under Patharghata gram panchayat; Dhakna Colony and Bengaijote on the Bataria river under Maniram gram panchayat; Sishabari and Alsia Bazar under Atharakhai gram panchayat; and Salbari Shiv Nagar Colony, Nicha Basa under Champasari gram panchayat.

In his letter, Mr Barman also mentioned that he had raised these issues during a session in the Assembly but, unfortunately, no action has been taken by the government so far.

The MLA hopes that this renewed appeal will prompt the necessary interventions to protect the lives and properties of his constituents.