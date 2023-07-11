BJP MLA attacked at West Bengal counter centre

Chandana Bauri, a MLA from Saltora in Bankura was pelted with stones and her vehicle was damaged allegedly by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters close to the counting centre where she had gone to motivate BJP cadre on Tuesday afternoon.

Chandana had to take police escorts to reach the local party office. The police resorted to lathi charge on the unruly mob that left four persons injured.

Saltora block has 124 gram panchayat seats, of which the TMC won 21 and the CPI-M and the BJP won one seat each till 1 pm when the counting of other seats was on progress.

Advertisement

Chandana, wife of a daily-wage labourer, had contested from BJP and won the Saltora seat in 2021. Though she became MLA, her party failed to garner adequate support from rural voters at her home turf in this year’s Panchayat Election. The BJP, however, performed apparently better in GP seats in the blocks like Chhatna, Ranibandh, Bankura- II blocks where it won 14, 11, 9 seats.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has secured absolute majority in GP seats in three blocks Indas (160/160), Patrasayer (171/171) and Joypur (147/147) and showed major domination in Kotulpur (176/178).

The results declared by the district Election department at 1 pm showed TMC’s victory in 929 out of total 3129 GP seats in the district. The BJP and the LF secured a meagre 63 and 26 seats, respectively. The district had re-polling in eight seats in Barjora and Raipur blocks yesterday where TMC couldn’t perform comfortably, incidentally.