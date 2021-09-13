BJP leader’s FB post against party MLA slammed

Some “disgraceful” words used on social media by the Secretary of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Pradip Sarkar, against his own party MLA have sparked outrage in North Dinajpur district.

Mr Sarkar had recently written in his Facebook post that Krishna Kalyani, the Raiganj BJP MLA, was a “cheat, fraud betrayer and liar and that he “betrays” people who have help him, while further saying that “it is his nature.”

“Without the help of Debashree Chaudhary (Raiganj MP), he was in no position to manage a BJP ticket (to contest the Assembly elections),” Mr Sarkar wrote. He, however, later apologized to his Facebook followers for making such a

post on social media.

He further said that he was compelled to write such things about Mr Kalyani “due to the activities of the MLA.” The post drew immediate criticism from several quarters in the district.

It may be mentioned here that Mr Kalyani had recently told media persons in Raiganj that both the BJP MP of Raiganj, Miss Chaudhuri, and the BJP president, Basudev Sarkar, had not been informing him of the various activities of the party in North Dinajpur. Mr Kalyani had also said that he had now decided to work “only as an MLA” and not under BJP leaders.

Sources meanwhile, said that central BJP leaders called Kalyani to Delhi after that episode. “In Delhi, Mr Kalyani allegedly informed the central leaders that both Miss Chaudhuri and Sarkar had tried to see to it that he was defeated in the Assembly elections,” a source said.

However, on the other hand, some BJP members believe that Kalyani has now decided to switch sides to the Trinamul Congress for his vested interests.” TMC leaders later claimed that Mr Kalyani had not expressed his wish to join the TMC. They also said that the TMC was inviting only “transparent persons” to join the party as per instructions to do so from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Observers here said that it was this fight among the leaders that led to Mr Sarkar take to social media to vent his anger. When contacted for comment, Mr Sarkar said, “I am sorry to my followers for using some unwanted language. But the fraudulent activities of Mr Kalyani compelled me to write so. He now wants to join the TMC for his personal benefit. He may join the party if they accept him. But he started a drama to quit the BJP without any reason.”

Mr Kalyani, on the other hand, did not want to comment on the matter.