BJP leader Shreerupa Mitra Choudhury has claimed that around 600 women are victimized by ‘Love Jihad’ in the South Malda Parliamentary area every year.

Ms Mitra Choudhury, in a six-point memorandum, which she served to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling yesterday, has pointed out the matter and urged the Governor to do the needful within the law to protect “torture on women and protection of their rights.”

Apart from that, Ms Mitra Choudhury has also demanded enhancement of victim’s compensation to be declared by the state and doing the needful in connection with the public demand for NIA investigations into the Sujapur plastic recycle factory explosion that killed six persons recently.

She has also pointed out to what she claimed was corruption, financial irregularities and malpractices in the Gour Banga University in Malda district and similar corruption and malpractices in minimum support price distribution to paddy farmers in West Bengal.