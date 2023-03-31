‘BJP has bulldozed Opp, destroyed institutions’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP, ruling at the Centre, was bulldozing the opposition parties and the much respected institutions of India for its narrow selfinterest, and behaving like the feudal land lords.

She was addressing a gathering on the second day of her dharna at Red Road organised against the Central government’s financial deprivation of West Bengal.

Similar dharnas are being organized in all the districts down to the block level.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Miss Banerjee said: “The BJP has no respect for the Indian Constitution and has destroyed the federal structure of the country. The media has been forced to surrender. The BJP thinks only they are patriotic and others are antinational; that only they are honest and everyone else is corrupt. This is wrong. It is the most vindictive and corrupt political party in the country.”

She said: “The dues of many states have not been cleared but West Bengal is worst hit. The dues have reached a staggering Rs 1.15 lakh crore. I have met the Prime Minister thrice. Out MPs had met the concerned ministers but nothing has been done. Our state has been deprived deliberately.”

Miss Banerjee reiterated that if required movements would be organised in New Delhi.

In what was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she spoke about Nandalal, a character penned by poet and dramatist DL Roy who had a tremendous desire to serve the country but failed to do so because of certain external factors like accidents and mishaps, among others.

She said: “The country’s financial condition has gone down from bad to worse. The money of common people kept with the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India has been looted by Adani and the Prime Minister is quiet on the issue. He has not made a single statement on the matter. The prices of essential commodities, cooking gas, petrol and diesel have gone beyond the reach of common people. No step has been taken by the Centre to control the prices.”

Targeting the CPI-M, Miss Banerjee said: “I have asked all the departments to open the files related to jobs in various departments during the Left Front regime. They had been neck-deep in corruption and have joined hands with the BJP to create trouble every day. The relatives of all those who work for CPI-M party organ Ganashakti got government jobs and there had been no advertisements. They got their jobs by producing chits carrying their names,” she said. “The employees belonging to the Coordination committee are demanding DA as per central government employees and threatened to go for pen down strike. They should remember that they are geting their salaries from people’s money.” Miss Banerjee asked Kalyan Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP, to explain to the gathering how many times they had raised the issue of financial deprivation on the floor of the House. Mr Banerjee urged the Supreme Court to form a committee comprising the best police officers in the country to probe into the corruption of the BJP. It is the most corrupt party not only in India but across the globe, he added.