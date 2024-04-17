BJP fields Abhijit Das against Abhishek in Diamond Harbour

The BJP today fielded Abhijit Das (Bobby) against Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress in Diamond Harbour.

Mr Das had contested from Diamond Harbour in 2014 and stood third.

Meanwhile, Mr Banerjee took part in a road show at Alipurduar. It started from College Halt and ended at Alipurduar Chowpatty in support of party nominee Prakash Chik Baraik. BJP has replaced the MP John Barla.

Mr Banerjee said Alipurduar is the only district, where Trinamul did not get a single seat in the 2021 Assembly election. The BJP had bagged all the five seats. Later, Suman Kanjilal of BJP joined Trinamul Congress.

Mr Banerjee said though Trinamul Congress did not get a single seat, the people were not deprived. People got Lakshmir Bhandar and other benefits. “As soon as BJP was defeated in the 2021 Assembly election, it stopped the funds meant for Awas Plus Yojana. After depriving the state for five years, now they have come to ask for votes. They think that they can take the people of Alipurduar for a ride for another five years,” he said, adding, “I thought either the Prime Minister or home minister or the national president of BJP will come to address the people of Alipurduar. But they did not come to the district.”

Mr Banerjee said the campaign will come to an end tomorrow as the election will be held on 19 April. “Tomorrow, the BJP workers and leaders will go to the people and give money to ensure votes in their favour. I urge you to accept money. If they want to give you Rs 500, ask for Rs 2,000. Mr Banerjee urged the clubs to demand more money. Take the money and vote for Trinamul. This is not their money. This is the money which they did not give you,” he alleged.

He said the participation of a huge number of people in the roadshow indicates that BJP’s grip over people is on the wane. “People have realised that Modi’s guarantee is false, but Didi’s guarantee is genuine and helps them through various schemes.”

He said, “I saw many people selling flags for Ram Navami but they are shouting Jay Bangla slogans. People are with us and will continue to support Mamata Banerjee.”