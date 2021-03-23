Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee today excoriated BJP over its promises to dole out “free” rice and pulses to people and said that the saffron party will “never fulfill this”.

“The BJP peddles lies before elections. They promise rice, pulses, chakri, everything. After polls, they are nowhere to be seen. I want to know what happened to the party’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen (before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls).

Addressing a rally in Bankura, she disparaged BJP as a “party of outsiders” and alleged it is bringing “goondas to create terror” in the state. “BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you,” the TMC supremo told the rally.

Mocking the BJP’s promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the CM said, “They couldn’t take necessary steps to ensure 33 per cent female representation among elected representatives on different platforms. “On the contrary, the TMC has already made sure that women get 50 per cent representation in panchayat and local bodies. Also 40 per cent of TMC representatives in Parliament are women.”

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about attire and food habits, the CM also said, “They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar.” Mamata addressed three poll rallies in Kotulpur, Indas and Barjora Assembly Constituencies areas in Bankura those are scheduled to go for election in the second phase.

Kotulpur was drawn into political cesspool after a DYFI activist Maidul Midda died after being allegedly thrashed by police during the Left Front’s Nabanna march. His widow was later offered job and compensation by the state government.

Miss Banerjee didn’t mention Midda but two widows of TMC supporters- Salam Sheikh and Subhas Mondal-were present on the dais. She recalled how her party workers from the Kotulpur villages like Bikrampur, Chamkaitala, Joypur had battled through the political persecution during the Left regime.

She said: “The cadres had unleashed reign of terror in the villages and many had to abscond for days and some were ambushed and beheaded by the armed men. I had rushed to the villages immediately and they even had shot at my bus. Now the same harmads have wore a different mask and have become active further as BJP cadres in the villages. Also, the outsiders of BJP are set to loot your houses, rob your peace.”

In Barjora, Mamata tried to convince the voters how she has to struggle each day against her ‘severe physical discomfort’ due to the injury in her ankle. “My ankle hurts and the veins got grazed. The physicians suggested rest; still I volunteered to campaign as I need to continue struggling against the raiders. I know, my mothers and sisters have both the legs intact and they would be able to give the ultimate fight.”

She then described how she sustains on sparse income from books royalty and songs. Deriding saffron camp’s vow to free Bengal of corruption, Banerjee said, “We are yet to know the details of the money spent under PM Cares Fund. What all has been going on under the garb of disinvestment is no secret. I, on the other hand, don’t take single paise as salary. I have forfeited my allowance as a former MP, and as an MLA.”

“Modibabu, you should explain why you are so eager to sell off stakes and close down Coal India, BSNL, MTNL and SAIL. Why you are so keen on closing down nationalised banks,” she pointed out.