BJP, CPIM target TMC

The ‘One person One post’ claims within TMC have raised a political storm in the state as the ruling party is going all out for a cover-up while the Opposition parties are raising questions as to why this principle will not apply to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee themselves.

The inner schisms within the ruling party became all public today as kins and close party members of Abhishek Banerjee sought to post on Facebook, demanding the ‘One person One post’ policy within AITC. This has ruffled feathers within the party fold, especially among many TMC leaders who hold more than one portfolio. The need to keep one person in one post is being advocated by Abhishek Banerjee.

The CPIM spokesperson Sujan Chakraborty today questioned why this policy will not apply to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. He was reacting to the comment by Abhishek that this policy was successfully implemented within the party to an extent of 75 per cent.

Mr Chakraborty remarked, “Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek continue to hold more than one portfolio. Why? Abhishek himself is the national general secretary and an MP from Diamond Harbour while her aunt has a robust portfolio.” He termed the present conflict within TMC, over this policy, as a tiff between shareholders of the “Pishi-Bhaipo-PK company”.

“Earlier, due to such rifts, TMC members were jumping boats to BJP. How is it that Abhishek claimed that the ’One person One post’ policy has been implemented to about 75 per cent? “

Meanwhile, BJP’s national IT Cell convener, Amit Malviya today tweeted “Defeat in Nandigram significantly diminished Mamata Banerjee’s political stature. She is now being challenged by Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, who is demanding one post one person in order to chop her clout. How soon before Mamata Banerjee loses control of the party and WB Govt?”