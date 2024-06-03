BJP claim that worker killed in Sandeshkhali proved false

The BJP’s claim that one of their party workers died at Sandeshkhali yesterday in poll related violence has been proved false after the injured person was found receiving treatment at a state-run hospital. The BJP alleged that Trinamul workers had beaten up Choton Sardar and left the area leaving him dead on the road.

Sardar is a resident of Sarberia in Sandeshkhali. Today Sardar was found talking and said he was feeling well. It may be mentioned that BJP had alleged that many women of Sandeshkhali had been sexually harassed and nominated one of them as the candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. However, in a sting video that went viral, a local BJP leader was heard purportedly admitting that the whole episode was engineered by the BJP to reap political benefits. Mr Saket Gokhale, Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha member, on his X handle wrote today: “BJP’s troll-inchief@amitmalviyaclaimed that their booth worker Choton Sardar was shot dead.

Except that Choton Sardar is quite alive& kicking as you can see in this video. BJP’s fear of their impending loss in Bengal has made them desperate. This is a whole level of fake news even by their pathetic standards.” Meanwhile, it was learnt that Trinamul Congress leaders in different areas held meetings with the counting agents and urged them to maintain cool and remain ever vigilant inside the counting stations. They were told that the party’s chairperson has said the exit poll predictions are false and will have no impact on the actual results.

Senior Trinamul leaders alleged that the officials of Union Home Ministry have contacted some district magistrates and instructed them to go for recounting where BJP candidates will be defeated by thin margin. The counting agents were told to ensure that any attempt to create trouble inside the counters by the BJP will have to be foiled and the administration will be instructed tomorrow to ensure that generators will have to be kept in the counting centres as stand by to ensure uninterrupted supply of power.