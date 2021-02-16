In its massive campaign plan for poll-bound West Bengal, the BJP’s central leadership has decided to send heavyweight cabinet-portfolio holders and national leaders to the state to highlight the central government’s projects and its benefits for common people. At the same time it will also intensify campaign against chief minister Mamata Banerjee- led government’s “lacunae” and “misrule”.

In its next round of poll preparations the BJP central unit has prepared a list of heavyweights which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Cabinet minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with other central ministers.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda and other senior national leaders will also come to give the TMC a hard fight. The central party leadership wants Modi to open the Noapara-Dakshineswar Metro before announcement of poll schedule.

A senior leader of the state BJP said Modi may inaugurate the project on 22 February. Party sources said the project could be operational by February this year and it will help the BJP to highlight the success of the central government as commuting will be a lot easier from the north to the south end and that too in a few minutes.