BJP apprehends violence, clashes

BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh expressed his apprehension of violence and political clashes following the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) poll and said the Trinamul Congress government must seek the deployment of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF)for free and fair KMC poll.

He said civic poll for all corporations and municipalities must be conducted on the same date with the presence of Central forces. “Polls like Assembly, Parliament and panchayat were not conducted separately. Why particularly are the KMC polls being held separately and not with other municipalities? People of KMC area will be given opportunities and other municipalities people will be deprived. Is the government so scared of being defeated in the municipal polls if they are conducted at the same time?” he asked.

The state BJP will declare its candidate list tomorrow. Mr Ghosh said that the saffron party will pick up candidates without judging their caste, creed, religion and candidates will be taken from any sector.

“Women candidates will be fielded for KMC poll with their optimum representation, ” he said. Mr Ghosh said the Maoist movement in Junglemahal is suddenly visible, having organised a successful bandh in this area and behind it is the ruling party.

“The Trinamul Congress prefers politics of murder and violence. In Kharagpur, there was a raj of mafia and goons. When I became MP there, the reign of terror was abolished by the political movement of the BJP. Now the mafia is again active. Police and TMC are jointly sponsoring them. TMC must know people will not tolerate murders and violence anymore in Junglemahal areas,” Ghosh said.