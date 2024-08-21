BJP accuses state of shielding Sandip Ghosh

After the state government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital, the Opposition has criticized the move.

The SIT, comprising four senior IPS officers, has been tasked with investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds over the past two years. This decision follows a series of pointed questions raised by BJP IT cell in-charge and Bengal co-observer Amit Malviya, who demanded transparency and called for an investigation into the financial mismanagement at the prestigious medical institution.

Malviya has accused the government of attempting to shield Ghosh by handing the investigation to the state police, instead of allowing a central agency.

“The involvement of IPS officers in investigating financial crimes raises serious questions about their expertise in such complex matters. The state government’s move to form an SIT is nothing more than an attempt to protect Dr Ghosh from facing justice,” said Malviya, hinting at the possibility that the West Bengal Police might arrest Ghosh just in time to prevent the CBI from taking him into custody.

The allegations against Dr Ghosh, who has already been embroiled in controversies, have added another layer of complexity to the situation. BJP leaders have intensified their demand for a free and fair probe into the rape and murder of a lady doctor associated with the same medical college, asserting that Mamata Banerjee must resign to ensure an impartial investigation.

“This is not just about financial irregularities. The murder of a doctor and the potential cover-up by the state administration cannot be brushed under the carpet. The chief minister must step down to allow a fair investigation,” Malviya added. The West Bengal government’s decision has ignited a fresh wave of political rumblings. As the SIT begins its work, the spotlight remains on how effectively the state police can navigate the complex terrain of financial crime investigations and whether justice will be served in this high-profile case.

The investigation team will be led by Pranab Kumar, IG of the West Bengal Police. Assisting him will be Syed Waquar Raza, IPS, DIG of Murshidabad Range, Soma Das Mitra, DIG of the CID, and Indira Mukherjee, DC (Central) of the Kolkata Police. The team will be allowed to seek assistance from any officer or personnel of the police force. The SIT has been instructed to submit the first report on the progress of the investigation within a month.