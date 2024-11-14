Birbhum ZP sabhadhipati Kajal Sheikh’s security upgraded further

Within a month, security of Kajal Sheikh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad and a member of Birbhum district core committee, has been reviewed twice. It has now been upgraded to Y-plus by the Birbhum district police.

The core committee meeting of Birbhum district Trinamul Congress is scheduled on 16 November.

After returning to his hometown Bolpur from Tihar Jail, Anubrata Mondal was provided with Y-plus security coverage, while his daughter Sukanya, who was also in Tihar jail has also been provided armed security by the Birbhum district police.

But within a few days of providing Y-plus security to Mr Mondal, Birbhum police provided similar coverage to Kajal Sheikh, a key member of the core committee.

Surprisingly, since yesterday, the security coverage of Kajal Sheikh was further beefed up from Y-category to Y-plus category, making him one of the most important TMC leaders of Birbhum district. A police outpost has also been set up outside his house; he will also be getting a pilot car and a escort vehicle with one permanent sub-inspector and one permanent assistant sub-inspector rank police officers as his bodyguard.