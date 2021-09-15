‘Biplab using all might to stop me’

The Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today said that BJP is scared and Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb is allegedly using all his might and resources to prevent him from entering Tripura.

“Keep trying but you cannot stop me. Your fear of Trinamul shows your days in governance are numbered. The truth is I appreciate this fear,” Mr Banerjee said. His comments come in the wake of his rally being denied permission by the Tripura government.

Mr Banerjee has decided to hold the rally on 22 September. The TMC Tripura unit has already intimated the SDPO, seeking permission to hold the rally from Rabindra Bhavan to Orient Chowmohini on 22 September. It is learnt that in case the Tripura government decides to refuse permission this time too, the TMC will move court.

Àbhishek’s rally was denied permission on both 15 and 16 September. TMC spokesperson and state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh today said, “The letter that was sent to us as contradictory as it stated on 15 September another political party will hold a rally on the same route and hence permission to Trinamul Congress to hold a rally could not be granted.”

Ghosh alleged Tripura police is acting as a stooge of the ruling BJP party by denying the permission since they are aware that a TMC rally led by Abhishek Banerjee will attract a huge crowd.” He criticised the CPI-M for allegedly not playing the role of Opposition for three and half years and now colluding with the BJP government.

Sushmita Deb, in charge of Tripura TMC, said, “We have submitted our application for the rally on 11 September. She also asked the Tripura police whether they have arrested those BJP goons who vandalised the newspaper offices. “I’ll send the photos of the goons if you don’t have already and arrest them.”

Firhad Hakim, state transport and housing minister, in a reply to BJP state president’s comment on this issue, said people of Tripura, like their Bengal counterparts, will support the party that paves the way for development and not one which tortures them.