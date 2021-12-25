Binay Tamang, Rohit Sharma join Trinamul

Former GTA Chairman Binay Tamang, and former GJM MLA Rohit Sharma today joined the Trinamul Congress in Kolkata in the presence of state ministers Moloy Ghatak and Bratya Basu.

Mr Ghatak, PWD minister said, “Two prominent leaders from the hills are joining Trinamul – this will bring a significant shift in the politics of the hills. They are joining the party to be a part of the developmental initiatives taken by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, “Prominent leaders like Bimal Gurung and Anit Thapa have always supported the Trinamul. With Mr Binay Tamang and Mr Rohit Sharma joining the party, the TMC will become stronger. The effect will be seen in near future as many BJP leaders from Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar might join the party. Mr Ghatak added, “GTA election has not yet been announced – we will not be able to comment on if the Trinamul will fight the election alone or will form an alliance.”

Welcoming the two leaders, education minister Bratya Basu said they are joining the party for development and to be the bridge between the hills and the plains. Mr Tamang said, “I resigned from my post and from GJM on 15 July, I was in touch with the Trinamul leaders ever since.” “CM Mamata Banerjee is a dynamic and visionary leader – we want to see her as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024. Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also a skilled leader of the party,” Mr Tamang said. He added that the BJP and its alliance are leveraging the issues of hills and the emotions of the people to win elections.

“BJP has always tried to ruin the peace and tranquillity of the hills and made fake promises,” he alleged. “They have also tried to divide Bengal – but this will not happen, we are united. We are joining Trinamul to work for the development of the hills,” said Mr Shatma. “If GJM founder Bimal Gurung, former GJM leader Anit Thapa and their groups want to join Trinamul – they are most welcome. The past is the past – people’s mindset have changed now,” said Mr Ghatak.